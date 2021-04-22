Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 5,070 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.74 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

