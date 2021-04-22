Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 0.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $429.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.49 and its 200 day moving average is $408.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.55 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.