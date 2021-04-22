Dash Price Hits $309.71 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Dash has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $309.71 or 0.00564045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.40 or 0.03206024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,090,425 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

