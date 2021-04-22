Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

DAIO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

