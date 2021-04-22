DATA Trading Down 38.1% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $19.66 million and $5.74 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00066055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00683626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.82 or 0.07400649 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.