Datamine Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $350,083.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

