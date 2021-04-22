Datarius Credit Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $108,416.94 and approximately $159.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00072988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00735466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.56 or 0.08095691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

