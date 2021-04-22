Datum (DAT) Price Down 48.1% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Datum has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $384,243.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

