DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 45.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

