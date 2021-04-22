Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

