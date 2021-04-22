Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 1,065,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $445,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $16,283,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

