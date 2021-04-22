Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,432. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

