Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Holdings Increased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,829 shares during the quarter. Davis Select Financial ETF comprises 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of DFNL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,391. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

