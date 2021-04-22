DEAPcoin (DEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $1.82 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

