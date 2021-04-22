DecentBet Price Tops $0.0089 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 163% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 127.6% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.67 million and $3,148.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00071146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00731155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00095903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.62 or 0.08286119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050284 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

