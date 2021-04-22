Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Capitalization Hits $518,488.02

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $518,488.02 and $5,292.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.31 or 0.07922121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00045760 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

