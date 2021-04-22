Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,980.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,980 ($52.00) and last traded at GBX 3,928 ($51.32), with a volume of 137795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,930 ($51.35).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,486.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,476.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 11.11 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

