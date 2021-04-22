Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Trading Down 2.5%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 44,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 166,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

DBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 150,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.