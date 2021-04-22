Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Up 7%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 2,060,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,460,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £21.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

