DeepOnion Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $5,993.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021403 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,465,363 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

