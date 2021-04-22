Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.90. 45,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,261. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.