Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $372.29. 42,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

