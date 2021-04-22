DeFinition 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $10.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.00995935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,070.07 or 0.99749483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00637483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

