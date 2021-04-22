DeGate One Day Trading Volume Tops $201,836.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $201,836.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00281835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.12 or 0.01017127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.00689312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.33 or 1.01209514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

