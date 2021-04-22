Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.