Delphy Price Hits $0.0173 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $76,224.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00068696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00729393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.82 or 0.09005766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049592 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

