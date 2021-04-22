Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.18

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

