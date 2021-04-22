Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.02.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

