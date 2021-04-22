Dent Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Dent has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $749.53 million and approximately $101.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00072187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00729569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.08011679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

