DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $66.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

