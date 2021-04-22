DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

