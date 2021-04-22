DePay Reaches Market Cap of $10.46 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, DePay has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $10.46 million and $491,034.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00274899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.38 or 0.00990116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,520.88 or 0.99987138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00620662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

