Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $848,268.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

