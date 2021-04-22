DerivaDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217,858.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $136.57 million and approximately $217,858.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00010103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00282519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.91 or 0.01001758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.11 or 0.00681681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,795.68 or 0.99990860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

