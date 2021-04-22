Dero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.96 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00010441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $54.88 million and $3.96 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,985.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.26 or 0.04499799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00459288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $763.76 or 0.01527946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.18 or 0.00636530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.00440263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00380297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

