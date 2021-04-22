Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.81 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.81 or 0.00008897 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,022.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.77 or 0.04680988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.28 or 0.00518821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $940.09 or 0.01740197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00695459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00561541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.27 or 0.00448470 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00245444 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

