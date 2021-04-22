Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $147.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

