Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $147.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.
PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.
PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
