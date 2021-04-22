Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RANJY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Randstad stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. Randstad has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

