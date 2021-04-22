Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.16. 4,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,358. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.79.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.