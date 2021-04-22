Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.38 ($180.45).

Shares of DB1 traded down €1.35 ($1.59) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €146.00 ($171.76). 517,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €138.11.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

