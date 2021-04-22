Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.95 ($62.29).

FRA DPW opened at €48.33 ($56.86) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.06.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

