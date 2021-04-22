Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.60 ($24.24).

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

FRA DTE opened at €16.03 ($18.86) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.11.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

