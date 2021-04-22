Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.60 ($24.24).

DTE opened at €16.03 ($18.86) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.11.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

