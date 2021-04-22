Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 200,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,157. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

