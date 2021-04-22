Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 200,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,157. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
