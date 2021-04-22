Dev Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.60 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $830,770.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $12.17 or 0.00023491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $853.76 or 0.01648178 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.