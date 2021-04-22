Devery Reaches Market Capitalization of $427,459.15 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Devery has a total market cap of $427,459.15 and $11,153.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.