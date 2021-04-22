DEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,027.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $49,027.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00071146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00731155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00095903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.62 or 0.08286119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050284 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

