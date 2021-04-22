DexCom (DXCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $401.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.96, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,323,976. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

