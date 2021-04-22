DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $99.80 million and approximately $75.48 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $2,585.65 or 0.04739814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00073098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00743375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00096436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.20 or 0.08205437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

