dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches Market Cap of $28.50 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00005483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $28.50 million and $2.95 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

